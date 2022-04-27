Silgan Holdings Non-GAAP EPS of $0.78 beats by $0.01, revenue of $1.44B beats by $40M; issues Q2 and raises FY22 guidance
Apr. 27, 2022 7:24 AM ETSilgan Holdings Inc. (SLGN)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Silgan Holdings press release (NASDAQ:SLGN): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.78 beats by $0.01.
- Revenue of $1.44B (+16.1% Y/Y) beats by $40M.
- The Company raised its estimate of adjusted net income per diluted share for the full year of 2022 to a range of $3.90 to $4.05 vs. consensus of $3.83, a 17 percent increase at the midpoint of the range as compared to record adjusted net income per diluted share of $3.40 in 2021.
- The Company is also providing an estimate of adjusted net income per diluted share for the second quarter of 2022 in the range of $0.90 to $1.00 vs. consensus of $0.99, a 12 percent increase at the midpoint of the range as compared to record adjusted net income per diluted share of $0.85 in the second quarter of 2021.