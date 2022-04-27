Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) Q1 distributable EPS of $0.62 trailed the consensus estimate of $0.64 and declined from $0.78 in Q4 2021.

"Looking ahead, we believe our low-leverage, floating-rate transitional loan portfolio is especially well positioned for the current environment, with our earnings set to benefit as interest rates move higher," said CEO Katie Keenan.

A 2.00% in base rates would increase current portfolio EPS by $0.26 per year, the company said in its earnings presentation.

Q1 earnings featured continued portfolio growth and stable credit performance, she said.

99% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust's (BXMT) portfolio is floating rate. Collateral mix continues to shift, with 26% of portfolio in multifamily, more than double Y/Y, and 42% in office, down from 54% a year ago.

Q1 originations of $3.4B, focused on areas of higher growth including Sunbelt (47%) and multifamily/industrial (35%) from $6.0B in Q4 2021.

Loan fundings of $3.0B drove a net $1.6B increase in loans outstanding.

Portfolio increased to $25.6B, a record, from $24.0B at Q4-end and $18.7B at the end of Q1 2021.

Book value rose/fell to $27.21 per share at March 31 from $27.22 at Dec. 31, 2021.

Conference call at 9:00 AM ET

Earlier, Blackstone Mortgage Trust (BXMT) non-GAAP EPS of $0.62 misses by $0.02, revenue of $133.72M in line