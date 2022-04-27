T-Mobile US GAAP EPS of $0.57 beats by $0.20, revenue of $20.12B in-line

Apr. 27, 2022 7:31 AM ETT-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor3 Comments
  • T-Mobile US press release (NASDAQ:TMUS): Q1 GAAP EPS of $0.57 beats by $0.20.
  • Revenue of $20.12B (+1.6% Y/Y) in-line.
  • Shares +2% PM.
  • Postpaid net account additions of 348 thousand, best in industry and record Q1
  • Postpaid net customer additions of 1.3 million, best in industry and highest Q1 in eight years
  • Postpaid phone net customer additions of 589 thousand, including best churn improvement in industry
  • High Speed Internet net customer additions of 338 thousand, best in industry and record high

  • Raising 2022 Guidance Across the Board

    • Postpaid net customer additions are expected to be between 5.3 million and 5.8 million, an increase from prior guidance of 5.0 to 5.5 million.
    • Core Adjusted EBITDA, which is Adjusted EBITDA less lease revenues, is expected to be between $25.8 billion and $26.2 billion, an increase from prior guidance of $25.6 to $26.1 billion.
    • Merger-related costs are expected to be between $4.5 billion and $5.0 billion before taxes. These costs are excluded from Core Adjusted EBITDA but will impact Net income, Net cash provided from operating activities and Free Cash Flow.
    • Net cash provided by operating activities, including payments for Merger-related costs, is expected to be between $15.7 billion and $16.1 billion, an increase from prior guidance of $15.5 to $16.1 billion.
    • Cash purchases of property and equipment, including capitalized interest, are expected to be between $13.2 billion to $13.5 billion, an increase from the prior guidance of $13.0 to $13.5 billion as T-Mobile continues its accelerated build-out of its nationwide 5G network.
    • Free Cash Flow, including payments for Merger-related costs, is expected to be between $7.2 billion and $7.6 billion, an increase from prior guidance of $7.1 to $7.6 billion.
