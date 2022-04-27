Repligen Non-GAAP EPS of $0.92 beats by $0.20, revenue of $206.4M beats by $20.92M; updates FY22 guidance
Apr. 27, 2022 7:34 AM ETRepligen Corporation (RGEN)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Repligen press release (NASDAQ:RGEN): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.92 beats by $0.20.
- Revenue of $206.4M (+44.5% Y/Y) beats by $20.92M.
- GAAP gross margin was 60.1%, an increase of 190 bps; Adjusted (non-GAAP) gross margin was 60.4%, an increase of 100 bps.
- GAAP operating margin was 29.1%, an increase of 360 bps; Adjusted (non-GAAP) operating margin was 32.6%, an increase of 70 bps.
- Adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter of 2022 was $72.2 million, a year-over-year increase of $23.5 million, or 48%.
- FISCAL YEAR 2022 GUIDANCE: Total revenue is expected to be in the range of $770-$800 million vs. consensus of $820.31M, a $30 million or approximate 4% reduction from our previous guidance of $800-$830 million.
- Gross margin is expected to be 57%-58% on both a GAAP and non-GAAP basis, consistent with our previous guidance.
- Fully diluted GAAP EPS is expected to be in the range of $2.41-$2.49. Adjusted (non-GAAP) fully diluted EPS is expected to be in the range of $3.07-$3.15 vs. consensus of $2.42, compared to our previous guidance of $3.21-$3.30.