Medtonic in pact with Acutus Medical to buy its left-heart access portfolio
Apr. 27, 2022 7:36 AM ETAcutus Medical, Inc. (AFIB)MDTBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- The shares of Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) have surged ~41% in the pre-market Wednesday after the cardiac device maker announced an agreement with Medtronic (MDT) to sell its left-heart access portfolio.
- In conjunction with the sale, the company announced a deal with Deerfield Management Company to refinance its existing debt with a new longer-term credit facility.
- Per the terms, the existing debt, which has a maturity date of May 20, 2024, will be replaced with the new debt facility that will include $35M in aggregate principal and a maturity date of five-years from the closing of the loan. The amortization payments are due 36, 48 and 60 months following the closing of the loan.
- As part of the sales agreement, Medtronic is set to make an upfront cash payment of $50M to Acutus (AFIB) in addition to milestone-based payments. The closure of the agreement is subject to completion of the company’s debt refinancing.
As of 2021 year end, Acutus (AFIB) reported $24.1 million of cash and cash equivalents compared to $25.2M a year ago.