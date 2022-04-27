Brookfield Asset Management upgraded to Outperform at Credit Suisse
Apr. 27, 2022 7:39 AM ET
- Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) stock is climbing 2.5% in Wednesday premarket trading after Credit Suisse analyst Andrew Kuske upgraded Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) to Outperform from Neutral and boosted its price target to $71.50 from $68.00.
- "With BAM's continued re-packaging of the property portfolio, with potential alternative asset manager spin, and continued favorable funds flow into the Canadian market, we believe a number of conditions exist for BAM's outperformance," Kuske wrote in a note to clients.
- He also noted that rising rates, uneven economic impacts, inflationary pressures and growing concerns about recessionary conditions bode well for the company's global franchise.
- Meanwhile, Brookfield's (BAM) fund raising, deal deployment, and monetizations have accelerated.
- Kuske's Outperform rating contrasts with the Quant rating of Hold and comes into line with the average Wall Street analyst rating of Buy.
