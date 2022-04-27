Brookfield Asset Management upgraded to Outperform at Credit Suisse

Risk Reward Scale Concept

IvelinRadkov/iStock via Getty Images

  • Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) stock is climbing 2.5% in Wednesday premarket trading after Credit Suisse analyst Andrew Kuske upgraded Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) to Outperform from Neutral and boosted its price target to $71.50 from $68.00.
  • "With BAM's continued re-packaging of the property portfolio, with potential alternative asset manager spin, and continued favorable funds flow into the Canadian market, we believe a number of conditions exist for BAM's outperformance," Kuske wrote in a note to clients.
  • He also noted that rising rates, uneven economic impacts, inflationary pressures and growing concerns about recessionary conditions bode well for the company's global franchise.
  • Meanwhile, Brookfield's (BAM) fund raising, deal deployment, and monetizations have accelerated.
  • Kuske's Outperform rating contrasts with the Quant rating of Hold and comes into line with the average Wall Street analyst rating of Buy.
  • SA contributor WideAlpha explains why BAM is a top stock for a high inflation environment
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.