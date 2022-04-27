JetBlue Airways trades lower after JPMorgan pulls bullish view

JPMorgan flipped to a bear from bull on JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) by taking its rating to Underweight from Overweight.

Analyst Jamie Baker and team had a positive view on JBLU due to its positive risk/reward profile relative to current valuations, but large uncertainty around the recent bid to acquire Spirit Airlines is now firmly in the mix.

Baker and team also continue to believe that the company's cost control will continue to be in focus following the impact of COVID-19.

JetBlue (JBLU) is now viewed as standing out from airline peers.

"Given significant forecast losses this year and diminished profit expectations for next, we believe EV/EBITDAR will return as a valuation tool for investors. When taken in conjunction with our revised debt-raising expectations, not all airline balance sheets are expected to exit the current downturn looking alike."

JPMorgan assigned a price target of $12 to JBLU, which works out to a 10.5X multiple on the 2023 EPS estimate.

Shares of JetBlue (JBLU) fell 1.56% premarket to $11.39.

