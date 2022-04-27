AbbVie's Vraylar gets approval in Canada to treat bipolar 1, schizophrenia in adults
- AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) said Health Canada approved Vraylar (cariprazine) as a standalone therapy for the acute management of manic, mixed, and depressive episodes linked with bipolar 1 disorder in adults, and to treat schizophrenia in adults.
- Bipolar 1 is a mental disorder characterized by extreme mood swings that can impact an individuals' ability to think, behave and function.
- Schizophrenia is a mental disorder in which people interpret reality abnormally and have symptoms of hallucinations, disorganized speech, and catatonic behavior, among others.
- Vraylar is being developed jointly by AbbVie (ABBV) and Budapest-based Gedeon Richter (OTC:RGEDF). AbbVie (ABBV) is responsible for commercialization in the U.S., Canada, Japan, Taiwan and certain Latin American countries.