AbbVie's Vraylar gets approval in Canada to treat bipolar 1, schizophrenia in adults

Apr. 27, 2022 7:42 AM ETAbbVie Inc. (ABBV)RGEDFBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor1 Comment

Brain problems. Parkinson and alzheimer desease. Mental health. Stroke, synapses and neurnons interaction

Naeblys/iStock via Getty Images

  • AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) said Health Canada approved Vraylar (cariprazine) as a standalone therapy for the acute management of manic, mixed, and depressive episodes linked with bipolar 1 disorder in adults, and to treat schizophrenia in adults.
  • Bipolar 1 is a mental disorder characterized by extreme mood swings that can impact an individuals' ability to think, behave and function.
  • Schizophrenia is a mental disorder in which people interpret reality abnormally and have symptoms of hallucinations, disorganized speech, and catatonic behavior, among others.
  • Vraylar is being developed jointly by AbbVie (ABBV) and Budapest-based Gedeon Richter (OTC:RGEDF). AbbVie (ABBV) is responsible for commercialization in the U.S., Canada, Japan, Taiwan and certain Latin American countries.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.