Lion Electric signs MoU with U.S. DoE for development of V2X technologies
Apr. 27, 2022 7:44 AM ETThe Lion Electric Company (LEV)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) signed a MoU with the U.S. Department of Energy for accelerating the development and deployment of vehicle-to-everything (V2X) technologies.
- Lion was the only school bus manufacturer selected by the DOE to sign onto the agreement.
- Under the MoU, Lion will collaborate with utilities, OEMs, government agencies, industry labor organizations and the DOE to collaboratively explore the development and integration of bidirectional EV charging infrastructure into the nation's energy grid.
- The MOU will also focus on the development of cybersecurity related to the deployment of V2X technologies.
- Connected vehicles, V2G and V2X technologies are poised to create a transportation sector that is safer, more efficient, highly-optimized, and zero-emission.
- Lion's current lineup of all-electric heavy-duty trucks and buses are V2G ready, and Lion is actively participating in pioneering V2G programs in North America.
- Shares trading 4.8% higher premarket.