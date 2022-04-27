CTO Realty Growth to implement three-for-one stock split
Apr. 27, 2022 7:45 AM ETCTO Realty Growth, Inc. (CTO)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor4 Comments
- CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO) has announced a three-for-one stock split of its common stock to be effected in the form of a stock dividend.
- Investors of record at the close of business on June 27, 2022 will receive two additional shares for each share held as of the record date.
- The new shares will be distributed on June 30, 2022.
- Stock will begin trading at the post-split price on July 1, 2022.
- CTO's Q2 regular common stock cash dividend, which will apply to pre-split shares only, will not be impacted by the stock split.