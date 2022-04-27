Carter's falls after Bank of America downgrades due to eroding margin risk

Bank of America turned cautious on Carter's Inc. (NYSE:CRI) due to a risk seen for falling margins in a more promotional environment.

The firm sees downside for margins if cotton prices stay high and product price increases cannot be pushed out due to peer behavior.

Analyst Christopher Nardone: "While we don’t see risk to 1Q results, we do think management’s view that it can raise price and maintain last year’s high level of full price selling through the year will be challenged as other retailers ramp discounts. We are lowering our F22/F23 EPS ests by 7%/11% to $8.30/$8.75, which is 8%/12% below consensus, respectively, and reflects a lower margin outlook."

Bank of America downgraded Carter's (CRI) to an Underperform rating from Buy and assigned a price objective of $82.

Carter's (CRI) is due to report earnings on April 29.

Shares of Carter's (CRI) fell 2.00% premarket to $84.85 vs. the 52-week trading range of $84.41 to $116.92.