Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) shares rose in premarket trading on Wednesday after the Sweden-based streaming giant posted mixed first-quarter results, but said subscribers continued to rise, even in light of discontinuing its operations in Russia.

The Daniel Ek-led Spotify said it earned 22 cents (€0.21) per share on $2.82 billion (€2.66 billion), as monthly active users rose 19% year-over-year to 422 million, including 182 million premium subscribers. This included a decline of 1.5 million subscribers due to the shutdown of its service in Russia as a result of the war.

Wall Street analysts were expecting the company to lose 26 cents (€0.25) per share and generate $2.81 billion (€2.65 billion) in sales.

Spotify (SPOT) shares rose nearly 2% to $112.50 in premarket trading on Wednesday.

In addition, the company said its gross margin came in at 25.2%, a closely watched measure for the streaming company.

Looking ahead, Spotify (SPOT) said it expects monthly active users to hit 428 million in the second-quarter, including 187 million premium subscribers.

It forecasts revenue of €2.80 billion and an operating loss of €197 million, but gross margins are expected to remain constant at 25.2%.

The company has not seen any significant impact over the controversies surrounding podcast host Joe Rogan, who signed a deal reportedly worth $200 million with Spotify.

At the end of the quarter, Spotify had more than 4 million podcasts on its platform, up from 3.6 million the previous quarter and podcast consumption hit an "all-time high" the company said in the earnings release.

Earlier this month, UBS cut its price target on Spotify (SPOT) to $185 from $275, noting macro and geopolitical headwinds and expecting a period of "limited" improvement in gross margins.