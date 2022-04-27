Ryder Non-GAAP EPS of $3.59 beats by $1.21, revenue of $2.9B beats by $330M; initiates Q2 and updates FY22 guidance

Apr. 27, 2022 7:59 AM ETRyder System, Inc. (R)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Ryder press release (NYSE:R): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $3.59 beats by $1.21.
  • Revenue of $2.9B (+30.6% Y/Y) beats by $330M.

  • Full-Year 2022 Forecast: Increase GAAP EPS forecast to $12.83 - $13.83 from $10.40 - $11.40; increase comparable EPS (non-GAAP) forecast to $13.00 - $14.00 from $11.00 - $12.00 vs. consensus of $11.72; adjusted ROE forecast of 23% - 25%; Net cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations forecast of $2.3 billion; free cash flow (non-GAAP) forecast increased to $550 million - $650 million reflecting expected proceeds from the previously announced FMS UK exit.

  • Second Quarter 2022 guidance: GAAP EPS of $3.97 - $4.22; Comparable EPS (non-GAAP) of $3.50 - $3.75 vs. consensus of $2.93.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.