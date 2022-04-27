Ryder Non-GAAP EPS of $3.59 beats by $1.21, revenue of $2.9B beats by $330M; initiates Q2 and updates FY22 guidance
- Ryder press release (NYSE:R): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $3.59 beats by $1.21.
- Revenue of $2.9B (+30.6% Y/Y) beats by $330M.
Full-Year 2022 Forecast: Increase GAAP EPS forecast to $12.83 - $13.83 from $10.40 - $11.40; increase comparable EPS (non-GAAP) forecast to $13.00 - $14.00 from $11.00 - $12.00 vs. consensus of $11.72; adjusted ROE forecast of 23% - 25%; Net cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations forecast of $2.3 billion; free cash flow (non-GAAP) forecast increased to $550 million - $650 million reflecting expected proceeds from the previously announced FMS UK exit.
Second Quarter 2022 guidance: GAAP EPS of $3.97 - $4.22; Comparable EPS (non-GAAP) of $3.50 - $3.75 vs. consensus of $2.93.