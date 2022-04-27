Archegos's Bill Hwang and CFO charged with criminal violations
Apr. 27, 2022 8:00 AM ETCredit Suisse Group AG (CS)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Archegos Capital Management founder Bill Hwang and the firm's chief financial officer were charged Wednesday with federal criminal violations, more than a year after the firm collapsed, Bloomberg reported, citing a statement from the Manhattan U.S. Attorney's office.
- The Justice Department said Hwang used the family office as an "instrument of market manipulation and fraud," that led to billions of dollars in losses for financial markets, banks and Archegos's own employees.
- The U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, Damian William, alleges that Hwang and his CFO artificially inflated Archegos's portfolio from $1.5B to $35B in a year.
- In April 2021, Credit Suisse (NYSE:CS) said the Archegos meltdown would cost it $4.7B.