BioCryst's BCX9250 gets EMA priority medicines status to treat rare genetic disorder
Apr. 27, 2022 8:04 AM ETBioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (BCRX)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- The European Medicines Agency (EMA) granted Priority Medicines (PRIME) designation to BioCryst Pharmaceuticals' (NASDAQ:BCRX) BCX9250 to treat fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva (FOP).
- FOP is rare genetic disorder characterized by irregular formation f bone in areas where bone is not normally present (heterotopic ossification), such as the ligaments, tendons, and skeletal muscles.
- Durham, N.C.-based BioCryst said the EMA granted BCX9250 access to the PRIME scheme, which is designed to optimize development plans and speed up evaluation so these medicines can potentially reach patients earlier.
- “Promising results from non-clinical data and the first-in-human Phase 1 safety, tolerability and pharmacokinetics study in healthy subjects formed the basis of the application for PRIME eligibility," said BioCryst's (BCRX) Chief Research and Development Officer Helen Thackray.
- BCRX +4.42% to $9.92 premarket April 27