Dynex Capital Non-GAAP EPS of $0.44 misses by $0.01, revenue of $15.68M misses by $0.57M

Apr. 27, 2022 8:05 AM ETDynex Capital, Inc. (DX)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor2 Comments
  • Dynex Capital press release (NYSE:DX): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.44 misses by $0.01.
  • Net interest income of $15.68M (+28.2% Y/Y).
  • Comprehensive income of $0.65 per common share and net income of $3.14 per common share.
  • Net interest spread of 1.86% and adjusted net interest spread, a non-GAAP measure, of 2.08%.
  • Leverage, inclusive of TBA dollar roll positions, increased to 6.1x shareholders' equity as of March 31, 2022, from 5.7x as of December 31, 2021, through the addition of $475.3 million, net of paydown, of Agency RMBS and TBA securities.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.