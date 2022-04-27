Dynex Capital Non-GAAP EPS of $0.44 misses by $0.01, revenue of $15.68M misses by $0.57M
- Dynex Capital press release (NYSE:DX): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.44 misses by $0.01.
- Net interest income of $15.68M (+28.2% Y/Y).
- Comprehensive income of $0.65 per common share and net income of $3.14 per common share.
- Net interest spread of 1.86% and adjusted net interest spread, a non-GAAP measure, of 2.08%.
- Leverage, inclusive of TBA dollar roll positions, increased to 6.1x shareholders' equity as of March 31, 2022, from 5.7x as of December 31, 2021, through the addition of $475.3 million, net of paydown, of Agency RMBS and TBA securities.