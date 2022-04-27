Ryder System Inc. (NYSE:R) posted strong growth in Q1 with total revenue up 28% to $2.9B, reflecting revenue growth in all business segments and Supply Chain Solutions acquisitions.

The company said it realized sequential improvement in earnings performance in both SCS and DTS this quarter reflecting the benefits of growth and price increases to address unusually high labor cost increases.

Looking ahead, Ryder's (R) forecast anticipates that the very strong used vehicle sales and rental market environment will moderate in the second half of the year, with slower freight growth partially offset by ongoing vehicle production constraints. However, revenue is still expected to rise 17% for the full year. Ryder (R) also increased its 2022 ROE and comparable EPS forecasts to reflect continued momentum in FMS.

Ryder (R) management also said the balance sheet remains strong with remaining capacity for acquisitions and additional share repurchases.

Shares of Ryder (R) rose 4.47% premarket to $71.00.

Dig into more details on the Ryder guidance update.