Amphenol Non-GAAP EPS of $0.67 beats by $0.06, revenue of $2.95B beats by $190M; initiates Q2 guidance
Apr. 27, 2022 8:09 AM ETAmphenol Corporation (APH)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Amphenol press release (NYSE:APH): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.67 beats by $0.06.
- Revenue of $2.95B (+23.9% Y/Y) beats by $190M.
- Operating margin of 20.0%.
- Operating cash flow and free cash flow of $351M and $274M.
- Second Quarter 2022 Outlook: Amphenol expects sales to be in the range of $2.890 billion to $2.950 billion vs. consensus of $2.87B, representing 9% to 11% growth over the second quarter of 2021. Adjusted Diluted EPS is expected to be in the range of $0.66 to $0.68 vs. consensus of $0.66, representing 8% to 11% growth over the second quarter of 2021.