Digital Turbine and AccuWeather partner to scale weather app and content globally

Apr. 27, 2022 8:14 AM ETDigital Turbine, Inc. (APPS)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) and AccuWeather, provider of weather forecast accuracy, announced a multiyear partnership leveraging the former's full ad-stack across three areas: app distribution, audience development and in-app monetization solutions.
  • Digital Turbine is to be the preferred global distributor of AccuWeather apps for native on-device inventory.
  • AccuWeather's portfolio of weather and weather-related content will be a preferred source for editorial placements within Digital Turbine's Content Media Solutions.
  • "We are also excited to see our consolidated solutions across both our On-Device Media Solutions and App Growth platform come together in tandem to provide explosive growth for a partner like AccuWeather," EVP, Partnerships Matt Tubergen commented.
  • App distribution is set to launch in Q2 2022.
  • Shares trading 1.5% down premarket
