SoftBank, Arm near deal to regain control of China operations ahead of IPO: report

SoftBank Group (OTCPK:SFTBY) and its chip design unit, Arm Holdings, are close to a deal to take back control of its China operations and remove its chief executive, Bloomberg reported.

SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBY), which attempted to sell Arm to Nvidia (NVDA) last year and failed due to regulatory scrutiny around the world, relieved Allen Wu, then the head of Arm's operations in China, because of alleged conflicts of interests, but Wu has refused to leave, as he has possession of its official seal and registration documents.

However, the company is working with Chinese authorities to file new paperwork to have a new representative on Arm China's board and is believed to get a new company stamp in the next several days, the news outlet reported.

SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBY) and Arm did not immediately respond to requests for comment from Seeking Alpha.

After the deal to sell Arm to Nvidia (NVDA) fell through, SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBY) said it would list Arm in an initial public offering in the U.S., with the plan to take it public by the end of the company's fiscal year in March 2023.

In March, it was reported that Arm and SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBY) would cut between 12% and 15% of Arm's workforce ahead of the initial public offering, which could result in nearly 1,000 jobs being lost.