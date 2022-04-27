Boeing (NYSE:BA) is poised to open at a 17-month low on Wednesday, -4.2% pre-market after reporting a larger than expected Q1 loss and missing estimates for revenues and free cash flow, as the company was hit with higher costs on commercial and defense aircraft.

Q1 net loss jumped to $1.24B, or $2.06/share, from $561M, or $0.92/a share, in the year-ago quarter; on an adjusted basis, per-share loss widened to $2.75 from $1.53.

Boeing (BA) said it will pause production of its 777X plane through 2023, citing certification delays by U.S. regulators and weak demand, and does not expect deliveries to start until 2025, more than a year later than it previously forecast; the company disclosed $1.5B in abnormal costs related to the program.

For its 787 Dreamliner program, Boeing (BA) has submitted a certification plan and has "completed the required work on initial airplanes and is conducting check flights," CEO David Calhoun said; the company does not specify when it might resume deliveries of the plane that has been halted for nearly a year.

The company said it is ramping up production of the 737 MAX to 31/month in Q2; it delivered 95 planes in Q1 vs. 77 in the year-earlier period.

Q1 revenues by segment: Defense, Space and Security -23.6% Y/Y to $5.48B, Global Services +15.1% to $4.31B, Commercial Airplanes -2.5% to $4.16B.

The company said Commercial Airplanes results were hurt by the timing of wide-body aircraft deliveries and "abnormal costs and period expenses," which included charges for impacts of the Ukraine war and higher research expenses.

Q1 free cash flow of negative $3.57B was little changed from negative $3.68B in the year-ago quarter, but the company still expects to be cash-flow positive in 2022; backlog at the end of Q1 totaled $371B.

Boeing (BA) shares, which closed Tuesday at its lowest since November 2020, have lost 17% YTD and 30% during the past year.