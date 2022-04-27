Yandex posts Q1 loss, withdraws 2022 outlook amid macroeconomic uncertainty

Apr. 27, 2022 8:19 AM ETYandex N.V. (YNDX)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) shares slipped ~21% Wednesday morning as the internet company reported a net loss in Q1 and pulled back 2022 guidance over risk of additional Russia sanctions.

Adj. net loss totaled RUB 8.12B ($110M), compared to ~RUB 3B income in the prior year quarter. Total revenues increased +45% Y/Y to ~RUB 106B ($1.26B).

Operating expenses grew 61% Y/Y in the quarter mainly due to personnel expenses, including one-off personnel expenditure in March 2022 to support employees during a period of macroeconomic uncertainty as a result of Russia-Ukraine war and headcount growth.

Yandex (YNDX) noted that its operations in certain businesses were adversely affected by the impact of geopolitical developments during the last five weeks of the quarter.

Earlier in March, the company had warned of "material adverse effect" on its results in the wake of negative consumer sentiment, ruble depreciation and prolonged economic downturn in Russia as a result of sanctions.

The company withdrew its 2022 guidance, stating that "Given the significant changes to the external environment and the high degree of uncertainty concerning future geopolitical developments (including risk of further sanctions and their impact on the Russian and global economy), our visibility over the short- and medium-term is limited. Our previous guidance for 2022 should no longer be relied upon and we are not able to provide any forward-looking comments at this stage. We may resume providing our financial outlook for future periods when there is greater clarity over the macro environment in general and the impact on Yandex in particular."

