CME Group's (NASDAQ:CME) Q1 earnings grew more than analysts expected as Russia's invasion of Ukraine triggered market volatility. The exchange's non-U.S. volume growth was fueled by activity in Latin America, Asia, and Europe/Middle East/Africa.

Q1 adjusted EPS of $2.11 easily exceeded $2.00 consensus and climbed from $1.66 in Q4 2021 and $1.79 in Q1 2021.

Q1 total revenue of $1.35B, topping the consensus of $1.33B, climbed from $1.14B in Q4 2021 and $1.25B in the year-ago quarter.

"During this period of extreme geopolitical and economic uncertainty, our continued focus on helping clients manage their risk resulted in strong earnings and revenue growth during the first quarter," sand Chairman and CEO Terry Duffy. "Average daily volume was robust with double-digit increases in equity index, interest rate and option products, as well as significant volume outside the U.S."

Q1 average daily volume of 25.9M contracts included non-U.S. ADV of 7.3M contracts, led by 28% growth in Latin America, 22% in Asia, and 17% in EMEA.

Q1 clearing and transaction fee revenue was $1.14B vs. $949.3M in Q4 2021 and $1.01B in the year-ago quarter.

Q1 expenses of $487.5M vs. $515.6M in Q4 and $528.2M in Q1 2021.

Q1 operating income of $859.1M vs. $631.7M in Q4 and $725.1M in Q1 2021.

Conference call at 8:30 AM ET.

