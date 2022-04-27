Tempest Therapeutics to raise $15M in equity financing
Apr. 27, 2022 8:25 AM ETTempest Therapeutics, Inc. (TPST)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST) announced Wednesday a equity financing of $15M in private placement deal with EcoR1 Capital, LLC and Versant Venture Capital.
- This transaction termed as PIPE (private placement investment in public equity) involves a sale of 3,149,912 TPST shares priced at $2.36 per share, and pre-funded warrants to purchase up to 3,206,020 shares at $2.359 each.
- Closing of the transaction is expected on Apr. 29, 2022.
- "Given the current capital markets environment, we are also pleased with the equivalent value between the securities, and will continue to diligently execute towards the development of meaningful therapies for patients," said Tempest CEO Stephen R. Brady.
- Earlier (Mar. 29): Tempest Therapeutics GAAP EPS of -$7.47