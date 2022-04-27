Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) rolled past earnings estimates on Wednesday morning as strong revenue staved off inflation impacts.

Per the company’s earnings release, Q1 GAAP EPS came in at $2.93, in line with expectations, while revenue of $2.9 billion beat estimates by $70 million. The revenue figure was noted as a first-quarter record for the railroad operator, up 10%, driven by a 16% increase in revenue per unit from the year prior.

The strong revenue was able to counteract significant increases in operating expenses, which rose over $200 million from the prior year due to higher fuel, purchased services, and equipment rents expenses. The operating ratio was 62.8% for the quarter, up over 2% from the full-year figure reported in 2021.

Nonetheless, management noted confidence in the company’s ability to navigate cost headwinds moving forward.

"I am confident that our efforts to improve our service through accelerated hiring and refinements to our operating plan will provide a platform for long-term growth and efficiency for both our customers and shareholders,” Norfolk Southern (NSC) president Alan H. Shaw declared.

Shares gained modestly in pre-market trading.

Read more on the macro impacts tempering efficiency expectations across the railroad industry.