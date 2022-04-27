Zentalis Pharmaceuticals trades in green on $25M equity investment from Pfizer

Apr. 27, 2022 8:27 AM ETPfizer Inc. (PFE), ZNTLBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) agreed to sell 953,834 of its shares at $26.21/share to Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) for gross proceeds of $25M.
  • Offer is expected to close on or about Apr.29.
  • The company plans to use the net proceeds to help fund ongoing and planned clinical trials, including studies of ZN-c3, its Wee1 inhibitor, and ZN-d5, its BCL-2 inhibitor, and for working capital and general corporate purposes.
  • With prioritization of the clinical development of ZN-c3 and ZN-d5, budget reallocation and Pfizer’s investment, the company extends current cash runway into Q1 2024.
  • Both the companies have entered into an agreement to collaborate to advance the clinical development of ZN-c3. however Zentalis will maintain full economic ownership and control of ZN-c3 and the rest of its pipeline.
  • Pfizer also expects to leverage its global development capabilities and expertise to enhance Zentalis' clinical development program.
  • Shares trading 7.7% higher premarket.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.