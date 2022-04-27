Zentalis Pharmaceuticals trades in green on $25M equity investment from Pfizer
Apr. 27, 2022 8:27 AM ETPfizer Inc. (PFE), ZNTLBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) agreed to sell 953,834 of its shares at $26.21/share to Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) for gross proceeds of $25M.
- Offer is expected to close on or about Apr.29.
- The company plans to use the net proceeds to help fund ongoing and planned clinical trials, including studies of ZN-c3, its Wee1 inhibitor, and ZN-d5, its BCL-2 inhibitor, and for working capital and general corporate purposes.
- With prioritization of the clinical development of ZN-c3 and ZN-d5, budget reallocation and Pfizer’s investment, the company extends current cash runway into Q1 2024.
- Both the companies have entered into an agreement to collaborate to advance the clinical development of ZN-c3. however Zentalis will maintain full economic ownership and control of ZN-c3 and the rest of its pipeline.
- Pfizer also expects to leverage its global development capabilities and expertise to enhance Zentalis' clinical development program.
- Shares trading 7.7% higher premarket.