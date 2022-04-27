Alterity gsts UK drug regulator nod for phase 2 study of ATH434 for multiple system atrophy
Apr. 27, 2022 8:29 AM ETAlterity Therapeutics Limited (ATHE)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Alterity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATHE) said the U.K.'s Medicines & Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) accepted its application to conduct a phase 2 trial of ATH434 in Multiple System Atrophy (MSA).
- MSA is a rare neurological disorder affecting the body's involuntary functions, including blood pressure, breathing, bladder function and motor control.
- The company's clinical trial authorisation (CTA) request was for a phase 2 trial of ATH434 in patients with early-stage MSA. The 12-month study will explore the effect of the drug on imaging and protein biomarkers.
- "We expect to open our first Phase 2 clinical trial site in New Zealand this quarter and then expand the trial globally in the UK, other European countries, Australia and the United States," said Alterity (ATHE) CEO David Stamler.
