Caladrius Biosciences to merge with Cend Therapeutics

Apr. 27, 2022 8:30 AM ETCaladrius Biosciences, Inc. (CLBS)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

word m and a made with wood building blocks, stock image

Maks_Lab/iStock via Getty Images

  • The shares of clinical-stage biotech Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) have added ~29% in the pre-market Wednesday in reaction to a merger agreement with the privately held Cend Therapeutics.
  • Per the terms, Cend will merge with a subsidiary of Caladrius (CLBS) in an all-stock deal, following which the combined company, named as Lisata Therapeutics, will trade on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “LSTA.”
  • Accordingly, Caladrius’ (CLBS) Chief Executive David J. Mazzo and Cend CEO David Slack will become CEO and Chief Business Officer of Lisata, respectively.
  • After the closure of the transaction, Cend shareholders are set to receive nearly 60.5 million shares of Caladrius (CLBS) common stock and investors of each company will own about 50% of the merged entity.
  • The deal values each company at $90 million, representing a 136% premium for Caladrius’ (CLBS) market cap as of Tuesday’s close.
  • Following the deal, Lisata is expected to advance CEND-1 as its lead candidate in solid tumors, including pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma. The experimental cancer therapy is currently undergoing Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical studies.

