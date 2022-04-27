Deutsche Bank, Check Point Software Technologies, Juniper Networks among premarket losers' pack
- Molecular Partners (MOLN) -36% as partner Novartis says more data needed for emergency nod of ensovibep.
- Immunome (IMNM) -24%.
- NCR (NCR) -18% on Q1 earnings release.
- Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (FFIE) -12%.
- Cyngn (CYN) -12%.
- Agile Therapeutics (AGRX) -11% enters into a sales agreement with H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC with respect to an at the market offering program.
- Sono Group (SEV) -10% on proposed follow-on share offering
- Q&K International Group (QK) -9%.
- Check Point Software Technologies (CHKP) -9% on Q1 earnings release.
- GeoVax Labs (GOVX) -8%.
- Gamida Cell (GMDA) -8% after presents updated one-year post-transplant follow up data from Phase 3 study of Omidubicel at 2022 Transplantation & Cellular Therapy.
- Jiuzi Holdings (JZXN) -8%.
- Juniper Networks (JNPR) -6% on Q1 earnings release.
- Deutsche Bank (DB) -6% on Q1 earnings release.
- Hycroft Mining Holding (HYMC) -6%.
- Vallon Pharmaceuticals (VLON) -6%.
- Quoin Pharmaceuticals (QNRX) -6%.
- MedAvail Holdings (MDVL) -6%.
- Robinhood Markets (HOOD) -5% cuts number of full-time employees by 9% as growth subsides.