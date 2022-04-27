International goods trade deficit widens more than expected

Apr. 27, 2022 8:30 AM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor

  • March International Trade in Goods (advance): -$125.32B vs. -105.0B expected and $106.3B prior.
  • Exports of goods increased by $11.4B during the month to $169.3B, with imports rose by $30.3B to $294.6B.
  • Wholesale inventories were estimated at $837.7B at month-end, up 2.3% from February and up 21.5% from March 2021.
  • Retail inventories were estimated at $684.3B at month-end, up 2.0% M/M and +11.0% Y/Y.
  • Earlier this month (April 14), import and export prices rose above expectations in March
