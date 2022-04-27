Robert Half International shoots higher after BofA calls it a beat-and-raise story

Bank of America upgraded Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) to a Buy rating after having it slotted at Neutral.

The firm said shares of Robert Half International are not reflecting the company's strong sales momentum in staffing and its robust Protiviti project pipeline, even against tough comparisons. RHI is called a beat and raise story with robust demand for contract staffing expected.

"Growth is benefitting from the ongoing recovery, proliferation of remote/hybrid work (adding hiring complexity), shortage of qualified workers (low unemployment, elevated job openings, high quit rates, wage inflation), and new public sector opportunities," noted analyst Heathr Balsky.

BofA's revised price objective of $133 is 18X the 2023 EPS estimate, which is noted to be a valuation multiple in line with the last 12 month average.

Shares of Robert Half International (RHI) rose 2.98% premarket to $112.62.

