New York Community Bancorp Q1 earnings reflect solid loan, deposit growth
Apr. 27, 2022 8:37 AM ETNew York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYCB)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor1 Comment
- New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) first-quarter earnings on Wednesday were mixed, though it experienced continued loan and deposit growth.
- Loans and leases held for investment were $46.76B in Q1, up from $45.74B in the year-ago quarter. Deposits were $37.96B in Q1 vs. $35.06B in Q1 2021.
- Q1 net interest income of $332M increased from $322M in Q4 2021 and $318M in Q1 2021.
- Q1 revenues of $346M topped the average analyst estimate of $347.81M, and gained from $338M in the previous quarter and $332M in the year-ago period.
- Non-interest expense of $141M in Q1 climbed from $135M in Q4 2021 and $132M in Q1 of last year.
- Tangible book value of $8.52 per share in Q1 vs. $8.85 in Q4 2021 and $8.32 in Q1 a year ago.
- Conference call at 8:30 AM ET.
- Towards the end of January, New York Community Bank declared a quarterly dividend of $0.17 per share.