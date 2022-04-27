New York Community Bancorp Q1 earnings reflect solid loan, deposit growth

  • New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) first-quarter earnings on Wednesday were mixed, though it experienced continued loan and deposit growth.
  • Loans and leases held for investment were $46.76B in Q1, up from $45.74B in the year-ago quarter. Deposits were $37.96B in Q1 vs. $35.06B in Q1 2021.
  • Q1 net interest income of $332M increased from $322M in Q4 2021 and $318M in Q1 2021.
  • Q1 revenues of $346M topped the average analyst estimate of $347.81M, and gained from $338M in the previous quarter and $332M in the year-ago period.
  • Non-interest expense of $141M in Q1 climbed from $135M in Q4 2021 and $132M in Q1 of last year.
  • Tangible book value of $8.52 per share in Q1 vs. $8.85 in Q4 2021 and $8.32 in Q1 a year ago.
  • Conference call at 8:30 AM ET.
  • Towards the end of January, New York Community Bank declared a quarterly dividend of $0.17 per share.
