Agile Therapeutics to raise $13M in stock offering, provides certain Q1 estimates and reverse stock split effective Apr.27
Apr. 27, 2022 8:38 AM ETAgile Therapeutics, Inc. (AGRX)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) entered into a sales agreement to sell up to $12.84M of shares of stock, par value $0.0001/share, through a sales agent.
- The company cannot provide any assurance that it will issue any shares of its common stock post to the sales agreement.
- Concurrently, the company also estimated $3.7M of cash and equivalents on hand as of Mar. 31, 2022, and that it had received $4.7M in net proceeds from the sale of tax benefits pursuant to the company's participation in the New Jersey Economic Development Authority Net Operating Loss program.
- It expects Q1 net product sales revenue to be ~$1.7 to $1.9M and operating expenses to be ~$15.5 to $16.5M.
- The company also announced that it intends to effect a reverse stock split of its issued and outstanding shares of common stock at a ratio of 1 post-split share for every 40 pre-split shares.
- AGRX will commence trading on a split-adjusted basis from Apr.27, after market opens.
- Shares trading 2.8% down premarket.