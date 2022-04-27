Hot Stocks: MSFT, V rally on quarterly reports; GOOGL, BA retreat

With the heart of earnings season in full effect, quarterly results represented the crucial catalyst in Wednesday's pre-market trading. This included Microsoft (MSFT) and Visa (V), which both rallied on their respective financial figures.

On the other side of the spectrum, Google parent Alphabet (GOOG)(GOOGL) lost ground before the opening bell. Investors worried about an uninspiring earnings figure and slower growth from its YouTube operations.

Elsewhere, Boeing (NYSE:BA) also dropped following its quarterly update, hurt by a wider-than-expected loss and a disappointing revenue figure.

Gainers

Microsoft (MSFT) experienced buying interest in pre-market trading, bolstered by guidance included in its latest earnings report. The upbeat forecast sent the stock higher by about 4%.

The software maker released a better-than-expected earnings report, with revenue rising by 19% to $49.4B. This included a 32% rise in its cloud revenue.

Cloud products will also drive revenue growth in the current quarter, MSFT said. The company projected a total revenue figure for the fiscal period of $52.4B-$53.2B.

Earnings news also gave a lift to Visa (V). The credit card company surpassed expectations on its top and bottom lines, helped by strong consumer spending and increased travel activity. Revenue rose 25% to $7.2B.

Inspired by the quarterly results, V climbed 5% in pre-market action.

Decliners

Alphabet (GOOG)(GOOGL) posted a mixed quarterly report, falling short on its GAAP earnings figure but beating consensus with its revenue total. The parent of Google posted a top-line figure of $68B, up 23% from last year.

GOOGL experienced a dramatic slowdown in YouTube revenue growth, which rose 14% from last year. The previous year included a very strong pandemic-driven expansion. Amid worries about this key part of the business, the stock dropped almost 4% in pre-market action.

Boeing (BA) also suffered a pre-market slide, dragged down by disappointing financial figures. The airplane maker reported a Q1 loss that was dramatically wider than analysts had predicted.

Meanwhile, revenue fell 8% to just below $14B -- about $1.9B below the figure predicted by experts. Shares fell almost 4% before the opening bell.

