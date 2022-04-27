Tenable dips following Q1 beat, but it has 'significant market opportunity' ahead

Tenable Holdings (NASDAQ:TENB) shares dipped on Wednesday even as the cyber security company posted strong first-quarter results that led Wedbush Securities to believe the company is still in the early innings of going after a "significant market opportunity."

Analyst Dan Ives, who rates Tenable Holdings (TENB) shares outperform with a $70-per-share price target, noted that the results "handily" beat Wall Street expectations, and current billings growth of 31% was exceptional.

"This beat and raise quarter in addition to a new strategic acquisition of Bit Discovery announced exemplifies that the Tenable story is hitting a new gear of growth with tenable.ep and tenable.io leading the way in the shift to the cloud with larger more strategic deals abound," Ives wrote in a note to clients.

Tenable Holdings (TENB) shares fell slightly less than 1% to $55.01 in premarket trading on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Tenable (TENB) said it earned an adjusted 6 cents per share on $159.4 million in revenue during the first quarter, compared to estimates of 5 cents per share and $153.5 million in sales.

In addition to the quarterly results, Tenable Holdings (TENB) said it was buying Bit Discovery for $44.5 million in cash and expects the deal to close this quarter.

Ives also noted that Tenable (TENB) should continue to benefit as its product franchise on cloud gains more customers, with only 44% of workloads on the cloud presently, though that figure is expected to rise to 55% by the end of the year.

"We believe [Tenable] has just started to penetrate its customer base and is in the very early innings of capitalizing on a significant market opportunity that is morphing from a narrow vulnerability management solution into a broader cyber risk exposure platform," Ives added.

Earlier this month, it was reported that Tenable Holdings (TENB) could be a takeover target in light of recent acquisitions in the cyber security space.