good natured Products reports Q1 preliminary estimates
Apr. 27, 2022 8:45 AM ETgood natured Products Inc. (SLGBF)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- good natured Products (OTC:SLGBF) reported its preliminary estimates for Q1 2022 on Wednesday.
- Revenue is expected to range between $24-$26M compared to $7.9M reported in Q1 2021.
- Non-GAAP gross margin to be between 30% and 32% compared to 40.8% a year ago; GAAP gross margin is estimated between 24% and 26%.
- "Our strong upward momentum has continued in Q1 2022 with another quarter of healthy organic growth and contribution from strategic acquisitions," stated Paul Antoniadis, CEO of good natured. "Our preliminary gross margin range also demonstrates improvement on a quarter-over-quarter basis, despite supply chain inflation that has persisted through the start of the year. Market demand for sustainable products remains robust across all our segments, and we believe the outlook for ongoing growth is as strong as ever."