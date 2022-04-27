America First Multifamily Investors issues 2M Series A-1 Preferred Units in exchange transaction
Apr. 27, 2022 8:46 AM ETAmerica First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (ATAX)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) executed an exchange agreement to issue 2M Series A-1 Preferred Units representing limited partnership interests in the Partnership to a financial institution in exchange for 2M earlier outstanding Series A Preferred Units representing limited partnership interests in the Partnership.
- No net proceeds or cash consideration was paid to or from the partnership due to the exchange transaction.
- The stated value of the newly issued Series A-1 Preferred Units is $20M.
- The Series A Preferred Units that were exchanged were originally issued to the financial institution in May 2016 and March 2017.
- The exchange transaction allows the Partnership to retain $20M of low-cost capital from the original issuance of the Series A Preferred Units and extend the earliest potential redemption date to April 2028.