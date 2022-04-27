Heat Biologics stock soars 9% on supply contract with Canada for anthrax drug Anthim
Apr. 27, 2022 8:51 AM ETHeat Biologics, Inc. (HTBX)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Heat Biologics (NYSE:HTBX) said its unit Elusys Therapeutics finalized a contract with the Canadian government to deliver anthrax therapy Anthim.
- Heat, which will rename as NightHawk Biosciences, said Anthim (obiltoxaximab for injection) will be delivered to Canada’s National Emergency Strategic Stockpile under a procurement contract worth C$7.9M.
- The goal of the program is to set up a Canadian supply of Anthim as a medical countermeasure against natural and man-made anthrax biothreats.
- “We are excited to announce this first international contract to supply ANTHIM to Canada, which is particularly timely given the growing global geopolitical uncertainty and emerging threats," said Jeff Wolf, CEO of Nighthawk and Elusys.
- HTBX +9.21% premarket to $2.49