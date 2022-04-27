General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) +0.8% pre-market Wednesday after comfortably beating Q1 adjusted earnings expectations and reporting its highest aerospace backlog in more than a decade.

Q1 net earnings rose to $730M, or $2.61/share, from $708M, or $2.48/share, in the year-earlier quarter; total backlog fell 2.6% Y/Y to $87.2B.

Q1 total sales stayed flat at $9.39B - by segment: Technologies -1.1% Y/Y to $3.16B, Marine Systems +6.8% to $2.65B, Aerospace +0.8% to $1.9B, Combat Systems -8% to $1.68B.

Q1 operating margin fell to 9.7% vs. 10% a year earlier - by segment: Technologies 9.4%, Marine Systems 8%, Aerospace 12.8%, Combat Systems 13.6%.

Aerospace backlog grew $1.3B in the quarter to $17.6B, up 8.1%

General Dynamics (GD) said it delivered 25 Gulfstream business jets in Q1 vs. 28 a year ago; in March, the company told the J.P. Morgan Industrials conference that its jet aviation business probably would be affected by Western sanctions on Russia.

"Aerospace backlog grew for the fifth consecutive quarter, driven by continued strong Gulfstream demand, while operating discipline and growth in aviation services increased the group's margins," Chairman and CEO Phebe Novakovic said.

General Dynamics' (GD) stock price return is 13% YTD and 28% during the past year.