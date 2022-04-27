Announcing topline data from its Phase 3 ORCA-2 trial for cytisinicline, the clinical-stage biotech, Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) said on Wednesday that those who received its experimental nicotine addiction therapy were 6-8x were more likely to quit smoking compared to placebo. Achieve (ACHV) shares have added ~7% in the pre-market so far.

The U.S.-based trial involving 810 adult smokers was designed to study the potential of 3 times daily doses of cytisinicline as a treatment for smoking cessation over a period of 6-weeks or 12-weeks.

The study has indicated statistical significance for primary endpoints defined as “biochemically verified continuous abstinence measured during the last 4 weeks of treatment,” the company said.

Accordingly, those who received cytisinicline for 12 weeks have shown 6.3 times higher odds or likelihood to quit smoking during the last four weeks of treatment, compared to those who received the placebo.

There were statistically significant results for secondary endpoints: Continuous abstinence over 24 weeks after the treatment. From week 9 - 24, the continuous abstinence rate stood at 21.1% for the 12-week cytisinicline arm, compared to 4.8% in placebo with 5.3 of odds ratio and a p value less than 0.0001.

In terms of safety, the company said that cytisinicline was well tolerated with no treatment-related serious adverse events.

“These data confirm that cytisinicline, if approved by the FDA, has the potential to become the first new agent approved in nearly two decades and an important treatment option for smoking cessation,” Chief Executive John Bencich remarked.

Read: In December, Achieve (ACHV) announced $25M debt agreement to complete the studies for cytisinicline in smoking cessation.