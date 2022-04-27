Puma SE (OTCPK:PMMAF) (OTCPK:PUMSY) stock is sliding after releasing an earnings point that could not reach revenue expectations.

The German apparel and footwear manufacturer reported GAAP EPS of €0.81 against revenue of €1.91 billion on Wednesday morning. While revenue reports reflected a 24% jump from the prior year, analysts had anticipated a print €70 million higher. Additionally, gross profit margin declined to 47.2% from 48.5% in 2021.

Still, the company courted optimism by reporting strong sales growth and earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) that improved by 27% to start 2022 and came in above estimates. Further, management pointed to sticky COVID-driven demand for running shoes and athleticwear as running becomes more popular and casualwear becomes office appropriate as work-from-home trends persist.

"We see that sports participation has grown again during COVID and also after COVID," Chief Executive Bjorn Gulden told a news conference after the results.

He added that both golf and running trends are likely to continue to carry results into the summer, while noting that results would have been improved were it not for supply chain constraints and impacts from the war in Ukraine.

Shares declined by about 2% in afternoon trading in Frankfurt.