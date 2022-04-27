Soluna prices $29.2M preferred stock and registered direct offering
Apr. 27, 2022 8:59 AM ETSoluna Holdings, Inc. (SLNH)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Soluna (NASDAQ:SLNH) priced its underwritten public offering of 525,714 shares of its 9.0% Series A Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock with a $25 liquidation preference per share, at $17.5/share.
- The company also priced its concurrent registered direct offering to certain institutional lenders by means of a separate prospectus supplement, of 1.14M shares at $17.5/share.
- The company expects to issue ~$29M of shares of Series A Preferred Stock in connection with the concurrent offerings, and expects the extinguishment of principal amount of $20M of outstanding promissory notes in exchange for the shares of Series A Preferred Stock issued to such lenders related to the offering.
- The company expects to receive ~$9.2M from the offering.
- The Series A Preferred Stock is traded on the Nasdaq under the symbol “SLNHP”.
- Underwriters granted 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 78,857 shares of Series A Preferred Stock.
- Offerings are expected to close on or about Apr.29.
- Net proceeds to be used for acquisition, development and growth of data centers, including cryptocurrency mining processors, other computer processing equipment, data storage, electrical infrastructure, software and real property, and business, and for working capital and general corporate purposes.