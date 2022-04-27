Abbott, CamDiab, Ypsomed partner to develop automated insulin delivery system

Apr. 27, 2022

Word diabetes laid out from sugar isolated on a blue background

Tatiana/iStock via Getty Images

  • Abbott (NYSE:ABT), CamDiab and Ypsomed (OTC:YPHDF) said they are collaborating to develop and commercialize an integrated automated insulin delivery (AID) system to help lessen for diabetes management.
  • The initial focus of the partnership will be in European countries.
  • The companies said the AID system is being designed to connect Abbott's (ABT) FreeStyle Libre 3 continuous glucose monitoring sensor to CamDiab's CamAPS FX mobile app, which connects with Ypsomed's (OTC:YPHDF) mylife YpsoPump – creating a smart, automated process to deliver insulin based on real-time glucose data.
  • The companies added that the smart wearable solution is aimed at continuously monitoring a person's glucose levels, and automatically adjusting and delivering the right amount of insulin at the right time.
  • The companies noted that they intend to complete development by end of 2022 with commercial availability expected thereafter.
