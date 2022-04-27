Bank of New York Mellon cut to Neutral at JPMorgan on interest rate sensitivity
Apr. 27, 2022 9:10 AM ETThe Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- JPMorgan analyst Vivek Junega on Wednesday has downgraded Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) to Neutral from Overweight as rising interest rates weigh on its capital ratios.
- Junega also removed BNY Mellon (BK) from the JPM Analyst Focus List.
- The lender's "sensitivity to higher rates including large benefit from lower fee waivers is likely to be partly offset by restructuring of its securities portfolio and shrinkage of deposits due to pressure on capital – additional steps may be needed if capital is pressured further," Junega wrote in a note to clients.
- And as the Federal Reserve looks to hike short-term rates aggressively this year, BK's capital ratios could be impacted further in Q2, the note said.
- In the first quarter, Bank of New York Mellon's (BK) Securities Services revenue fell 3% Q/Q. The bank could restructure its securities portfolio or lower deposits, but those actions would result in lower EPS, Junega said.
- JPMorgan's Neutral rating agrees with the Quant Rating's Hold, but diverges from Wall Street Analyst's Buy (5 Strong Buy, 4 Buy, 9 Hold).
- Previously, (April 11) Citi downgraded BNY Mellon to Neutral.