UiPath appoints new Co-CEO, reaffirms Q1 and FY2023 outlook
Apr. 27, 2022 9:17 AM ETUiPath Inc. (PATH)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- UiPath (NYSE:PATH) has appointed Robert Enslin as Co-Chief Executive Officer, effective May 16, 2022, to split responsibilities with Founder, Daniel Dines.
- Enslin joins from Google Cloud, where he served as President of Cloud Sales.
- To surpass $1B in revenue and ARR in FY2023 in a total addressable automation market of $60B, the partnership of Dines and Enslin positions UiPath to extend its market leadership to meet the growing demand for automation.
- The company reaffirms Q1 2023 outlook of revenue in the range of $223M to $225M vs. consensus of $226.9M; ARR in the range of $960M to $965M as of April 30, 2022; Non-GAAP operating loss in the range of $(30)M to $(25)M.
- For FY2023, the company expects revenue in the range of $1.075B to $1.085B vs. consensus of $1.09B; ARR in the range of $1.2B to $1.21B; Non-GAAP operating income in the range of $0M to $10M.