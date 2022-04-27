Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) shares trading in the U.S. are sliding 6.7% in Wednesday premarket trading after Germany's largest lender said it will be challenging to meet its cost targets.

The bank continues "to work towards our targets, but the current environment remains challenging and the visible cost pressures have intensified, " Chief Financial Officer James von Moltke said in his prepared statement for Deutsche Bank's (DB) earnings call.

Overall, Q1 adjusted costs, excluding transformation charges and bank levies, decreased by EUR 332M, or 7% from Q4 2021, said CEO Christian Sewing.

And while compensation and benefit costs were broadly flat against Q4's elevated levels, they were higher than the company's guidance. Deutsche Bank (DB) incurred EUR 40M of unplanned benefit costs during the quarter, which it doesn't expect to repeat for the rest of the year.

Furthermore, any structural costs reductions it achieved, largely in its Private Bank, were offset by spending on strategic hires and control functions, of which EUR 20M were one-off hiring costs.

"We continue to execute on efficiency measures aimed at reducing compensation costs, however, we are seeing increasing pressures as we compete to retain and attract talent," Sewing said during the call.

In total, Q1 compensation and benefit costs were EUR 2.66B, down from EUR 2.72B in Q4 and compared with EUR 2.63B in Q1 2021.

Overall, though, Deutsche Bank delivered its highest quarterly profit in nine years, Sewing said. Q1 after-tax profit rose 18% Y/Y to €1.2B, its highest post-tax profit since 2013. That was achieved even after the bank's annual levies increased 28% to €730M in the quarter.

"In short, in this quarter, we have delivered a strong step off point toward our targets in this pivotal year, in particular the 8% return on tangible equity target for 2022.

Q1 post-tax return on tangible equity was 8.1% up from 7.4% a year ago.

Earlier, Deutsche Bank reports Q1 results