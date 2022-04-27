T2 Biosystems applies for FDA Breakthrough Device designation for its T2Biothreat Panel
Apr. 27, 2022 9:23 AM ETT2 Biosystems, Inc. (TTOO)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor1 Comment
- T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) on Wednesday said it had applied for a Breakthrough Device designation from the U.S. FDA for its T2Biothreat Panel product.
- TTOO stock +5.1% to $0.42 in premarket trade.
- The FDA's Breakthrough Device program aims to speed up the development and access to medical devices that have the potential to offer more effective treatment for life-threatening diseases.
- TTOO's T2Biothreat Panel is used to directly test a patient's blood to detect six pathogens listen by the U.S. CDC as biothreat agents. These pathogens include the bacterium that cause the diseases anthrax, glanders and meliodosis.