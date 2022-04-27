T2 Biosystems applies for FDA Breakthrough Device designation for its T2Biothreat Panel

Apr. 27, 2022

  • T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) on Wednesday said it had applied for a Breakthrough Device designation from the U.S. FDA for its T2Biothreat Panel product.
  • TTOO stock +5.1% to $0.42 in premarket trade.
  • The FDA's Breakthrough Device program aims to speed up the development and access to medical devices that have the potential to offer more effective treatment for life-threatening diseases.
  • TTOO's T2Biothreat Panel is used to directly test a patient's blood to detect six pathogens listen by the U.S. CDC as biothreat agents. These pathogens include the bacterium that cause the diseases anthrax, glanders and meliodosis.
