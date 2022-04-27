Apple opens up long-awaited self-repair store for consumers
Apr. 27, 2022 9:24 AM ETApple Inc. (AAPL)By: Rex Crum, SA News Editor
- Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) on Wednesday officially gave its customers the ability to do their own repairs on certain products from the consumer electronics kingpin.
- The company launched its Apple Self Repair Store where, initially, customers will be able to order from more than 200 parts and tools that can be used to perform repairs on the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 lineups, and third-generation models of the iPhone SE. Apple (AAPL) said that the self-repair program will extend to Mac computers equipped with Apple Silicon processors later this year.
- Apple (AAPL) said earlier this year that it would begin providing individual customers with the means to perform their own repairs on some Apple (AAPL) products. One of the long-time complaints against Apple (AAPL) has been that the company made it nearly impossible for customers to fix their own products as the company required its devices to be repaired by Apple (AAPL), or at certified company repair outlets.
- Customers wanting to do their own repairs will need to first visit Apple's (AAPL) site that includes repair manuals to determine what parts they need to work on their particular devices. Tools to perform repairs can also be purchased from Apple (AAPL), and the company will also rent tool kits for $49 that can be used for one week.
- Apple (AAPL) said the self-repair program will initially be available in the United States, and will be expanded to Europe later this year.
- Apple (AAPL) is scheduled to report quarterly results after Thursday's market close. Wedbush analyst Dan Ives said earlier this week that Apple's (AAPL) results will go a long way toward setting the tone for the tech sector in the coming months.