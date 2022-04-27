Nutex extends gains; said to be among hottest new picks for retail traders

Apr. 27, 2022 9:25 AM ETNutex Health, Inc. (NUTX)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

Dollar moving up. Money finance growth chart graph stock market

Aslan Alphan/iStock via Getty Images

  • Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX) shares continue to rally in the pre-market Wednesday, adding ~17% on rising volume. Vanda Research argues that the tech-driven healthcare services company has become one of the hottest new picks for retail traders, according to Bloomberg.
  • Nutex (NUTX) added more than 73% to the market cap on Tuesday as ~75.4M company shares changed hands compared to the 15-day average of ~715.4K shares at the time.
  • Currently, ~4.7 million shares have traded so far, while the popularity of NUTX has surged on social media platforms, according to sites that track mentions of ticker symbols.
  • NUTX shares started trading on Nasdaq on April 04 after Houston, Texas-based Nutex Holdco LLC completed its all-stock merger agreement with Health management company Clinigence Holdings.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.