Nutex extends gains; said to be among hottest new picks for retail traders
Apr. 27, 2022 9:25 AM ETNutex Health, Inc. (NUTX)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX) shares continue to rally in the pre-market Wednesday, adding ~17% on rising volume. Vanda Research argues that the tech-driven healthcare services company has become one of the hottest new picks for retail traders, according to Bloomberg.
- Nutex (NUTX) added more than 73% to the market cap on Tuesday as ~75.4M company shares changed hands compared to the 15-day average of ~715.4K shares at the time.
- Currently, ~4.7 million shares have traded so far, while the popularity of NUTX has surged on social media platforms, according to sites that track mentions of ticker symbols.
- NUTX shares started trading on Nasdaq on April 04 after Houston, Texas-based Nutex Holdco LLC completed its all-stock merger agreement with Health management company Clinigence Holdings.