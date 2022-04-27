Aerospace ETFs shrug off weak Boeing results

Apr. 27, 2022

Boeing Logo on Building

sanfel/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Aerospace exchange traded funds appear unphased with Boeing (NYSE:BA) sinking 7% as the aircraft manufacturer posted larger than expected Q1 losses along with news that the firm has halted the production of the 777X through 2023.

The iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) and Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) are the two ETFs that have the largest weightings towards BA yet they start Wednesday’s session relatively untouched. ITA is -0.7% and PPA is -0.6%.

ITA has a 7.65% weighting in Boeing, whereas PPA has a 7.03% stake in the aviation company. Moreover, BA is ITA’s third-largest holding and PPA’s top holding.

Both ITA and PPA intend to offer the investment community exposure to companies that manufacture commercial and military aircraft and other defense-based equipment.

The two funds are similar in nature but there are some key differences. From a cost stance, ITA has an expense ratio of 0.42%, whereas PPA has a more expensive 0.61% expense ratio.

From an assets under management vantage point ITA leads PPA with $2.63B compared to PPA’s $1.48B.

Performance-wise both funds are quite similar in that ITA is +2.6% YTD and PPA is +1.5% YTD but over a three-year period, PPA has the edge, +21.8% versus ITA’s +1.6%.

Boeing stated the reason for the pause in production of its 777X comes from certification delays by U.S. regulators and weak demand, the organization disclosed $1.5B in abnormal costs related to the program.

While ITA and PPA are the heaviest weighted ETFs towards BA, others have a sizeable exposure as well. See other funds listed below:

Boeing weighting in other ETFs: (XAR) 3.58%, (DIA) 3.45%, (XLI) 3.36%, and (ROKT) 3.21%.

See 2022 chart of BA, ITA, and PPA.

